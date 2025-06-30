LaRavia (thumb) agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Lakers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

LaRavia has made only six starts in his three-year career in The Association, but he can be a solid contributor off the bench in the right role. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks across 66 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 while playing for the Grizzlies and Kings. LaRavia missed the final 10 games of the 2024-25 regular season due to a thumb fracture, though there's no timeline regarding whether he'll be ready for training camp in the fall.