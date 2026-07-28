Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Larger role incoming?

LaRavia could see an expanded role following LeBron James' departure, though the Lakers' additions of Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili should create added competition for frontcourt minute, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

LaRavia's ability to defend multiple positions and contribute as a floor spacer should keep him in the rotation, but his fantasy upside may depend on whether he can maintain a consistent starting role. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Lakers in 2025-26 with averages of 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.