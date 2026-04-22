LaRavia exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Rockets due to an apparent right leg issue, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

LaRavia was seemingly trying to stay off his right foot as he limped to the locker room with 5:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. It's unclear exactly what he is dealing with, though it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old doesn't return in the final minutes of Tuesday's contest.