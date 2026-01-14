LaRavia closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 141-116 victory over Atlanta.

Every Lakers starter logged a double-digit scoring total in the blowout, and LaRavia bounced back with a great total after only scoring two points during Monday's embarrassing loss to Sacramento. LaRavia received more opportunities with Rui Hachimura (calf) on a minute restriction. LaRavia's fantasy value will take a hit once Hachimura is back to full strength, and it's unknown how LaRavia's recent solid play will affect the rotation at the position.