LaRavia posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 victory over Memphis.

LaRavia continues to find his groove in his new surroundings, and he gave the Grizzlies a reminder of what they gave away last season with a convincing total. Although Rui Hachimura (calf) will likely reclaim his role when he recovers, LaRavia is making a case for more playing time at the position, a the team looks more energetic with LaRavia in the first unit.