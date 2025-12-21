LaRavia supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to the Clippers.

LaRavia stepped in to provide support for a snake-bit Lakers roster, and he turned in his first double-double of the season during his eighth appearance in the starting lineup. If LaRavia can keep up this level of production, the Lakeers might be able to play even ball through the end of the year with easier matchups against the Kings and Grizzlies coming up next week.