LaRavia accumulated two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Kings.

LaRavia had been on a hot streak in recent weeks, so this dud shouldn't dissuade his fantasy managers. The Lakers will be getting Rui Hachimura (calf) back in action Tuesday, but it sounds like he will come off the bench with heavy restrictions. As long as LaRavia can bounce back quickly, his spot with the starters is relatively safe.