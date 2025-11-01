LaRavia produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 117-112 win over Memphis.

After starting the previous two games, the fourth-year forward got bumped back to the second unit as Luka Doncic returned to action, but LaRavia still delivered a season high in steals while scoring in double digits for the third time in the last four contests. His minutes could shrink further once LeBron James (back) is cleared to return, but LaRavia should still play an important role off the Lakers' bench in the short term.