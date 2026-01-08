Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Notches 16 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaRavia logged 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 107-91 loss to San Antonio.
LaRavia has been a major bright spot for the Lakers in recent weeks, as he continues to flourish on both ends of the court. Over his last seven games, LaRavia has produced fifth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.
More News
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Logs 26 points against former team•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Hits for 21 in Friday's start•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Posts nine points with first unit•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Starting Tuesday vs. Detroit•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Turns in 11 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Logs double-double as fill-in•