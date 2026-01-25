LaRavia is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a left quadriceps contusion.

LaRavia may have picked up the injury during the Lakers' 116-110 win over the Mavericks on Saturday, when he recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes. Rui Hachimura would likely enter the Lakers' starting lineup Monday if LaRavia is unable to play.