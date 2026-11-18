LaRavia provided four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime win over the Hornets.

LaRavia has scored five or fewer points in four of his last five appearances, averaging just 5.0 points during that stretch. Despite his offensive struggles, the veteran forward has maintained a starting role while contributing occasional rebounds, assists and defensive stats. His inconsistent scoring and modest shot volume limit his fantasy upside in standard leagues.