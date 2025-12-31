LaRavia posted nine points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 loss to the Pistons.

LaRavia took Rui Hachimura's (calf) place in the starting lineup and failed to get anything going offensively. He connected on only three shots in the game, but he salvaged his line somewhat with a season-high four steals in the contest. The extended time didn't help his single-digit scoring trend, as he's failed to hit 10-plus points 18 times this season.