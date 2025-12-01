LaRavia chipped in 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 victory over the Pelicans.

LaRavia has shown the ability to produce in an increased role, but he definitely needs to work on his efficiency. In his last six games (one start), he averages 6.5 points on just 35.7 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three. With LeBron James (foot) and Marcus Smart (back) potentially slated to return Monday against Phoenix, LaRavia will likely revert to playing around 14-20 minutes per game.