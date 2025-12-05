LaRavia notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 victory over Toronto.

LaRavia saw some extra minutes and touches Thursday with Luka Doncic out for personal reasons. For the most part, LaRavia's fantasy appeal has been limited to deeper formats this season. Through 21 games, he's averaging 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in25.8 minutes per contest.