LaRavia logged 27 points (10-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Although the Lakers were a shell of themselves with several players out with injury, LaRavia took advantage of the start Wednesday and shot a near-perfect game alongside Austin Reaves, who hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer. LaRavia's performance could shake things up in a rotation that previously featured Marcus Smart (quad) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) in the first unit.