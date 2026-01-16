LaRavia supplied 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 loss to Charlotte.

LaRavia continues to be a major bright spot for the Lakers in recent weeks. Over his last 10 outings, he's producing top-50 value in nine-category formats with averages of 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.1 three-pointers on 49.5 percent shooting from the field.