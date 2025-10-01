LaRavia has been playing alongside the team's projected starters during training camp, NBA reporter Jovan Buha reports.

With LeBron James (glute) on the mend, LaRavia has seemingly taken his place, playing with the starters during scrimmages in practice. This could indicate he'll be a starter to get the preseason underway on Friday against the Suns. Unless James' injury lingers into the regular season, LaRavia will likely come off the bench to start the 2025-26 campaign.