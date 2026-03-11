LaRavia registered eight points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over Minnesota.

LaRavia has fallen out of a starting role since the All-Star break, limiting his fantasy appeal overall. The fourth-year forward has averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest in his last 11 games (no starts), shooting just 40.7 percent from the floor.