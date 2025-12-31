LaRavia is in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Pistons on Tuesday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

LaRavia will make his 10th start of the regular season Tuesday due to the absence of Rui Hachimura (calf). LaRavia has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 28.4 minutes per game.