Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Starting vs. Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaRavia is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The Lakers will be shorthanded at the forward spots without LeBron James (back), Marcus Smart (illness) and Rui Hachimura (calf). Thus, LaRavia will get the starting nod at power forward. LaRavia has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers this season and is averaging 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 13 outings (five starts) this season.
