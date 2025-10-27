LaRavia racked up 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 127-120 victory over the Kings.

It was the best game of the young season for LaRavia, who saw increased minutes after Gabe Vincent (ankle) got injured in the third quarter and didn't return. With Luka Doncic (finger) already missing from the Lakers' rotation, pushing Austin Reaves into the backcourt, LaRavia could move into the starting five for Monday's tilt against the Trail Blazers. Through three games, the 23-year-old is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.7 steals in 25.3 minutes.