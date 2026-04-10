LaRavia produced 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-103 victory over Golden State.

With Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) on the shelf, LaRavia stepped up with his best scoring effort since Feb. 3, when he hit for 18 points against the Nets. The fourth-year wing has scored in double digits in three of the last five games, averaging 10.4 points, 6.8 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.4 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.