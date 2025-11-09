LaRavia closed with 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 loss to the Hawks.

LaRavia continues to find ways to produce on both ends of the court, and he seems to be gaining more and more chances of continuing to see regular minutes in a starting role -- at least until LeBron James (nerve) is ready to return. LaRavia has scored in double digits in all but one of his last six games and has proven to be a reliable all-around asset regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.