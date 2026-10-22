LaRavia logged 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Warriors.

LaRavia came off the bench during the regular-season opener, with Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle starting on the wings. LaRavia could work his way into the starting lineup if he continues to provide solid all-around production like he did Wednesday, but he'll have to move past an injury scare, as he left the contest early due to a right ankle injury. Lakers head coach JJ Redick said after the game there was no official update on LaRavia's status, but there was more optimism postgame than when he initially went down, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.