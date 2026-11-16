LaRavia contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-123 win over Phoenix.

LaRavia didn't deliver his most efficient shooting effort but bounced back from an 0-of-4 shooting night in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee, during which he went scoreless. The 25-year-old forward also posted a game- and season-high mark in blocks. Over eight outings this month, he's averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.4 minutes per showing.