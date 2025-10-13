LaRavia closed with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Warriors.

It was an impressive outing for LaRavia, delivering meaningful contributions on both ends of the floor. With LeBron James set to miss time with a nerve injury, it could very well be LaRavia who benefits. While he will still likely come off the bench, there will be minutes available, especially given the fact that certain members of the starting five are average, at best, when it comes to defensive contributions.