LaRavia ended Sunday's 125-101 win over Sacramento with 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes.

Although Marcus Smart is currently the Lakers' first man up with Austin Reaves (calf) sidelined, LaRavia is certainly showing more heart and desire offensively. While Smart's defensive skills are well-documented, he's plodded through some games without much to show for it, and he'll lose more minutes to LaRavia and Nick Smith if he continues the slump. LaRavia has started nine games this season and will be ready to jump back into the starting lineup if the need arises.