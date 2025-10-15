Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Will start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaRavia will be in the starting lineup in Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
LaRavia gets the nod for the first five. He joins Marcus Smart (Achilles), Deandre Ayton, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.
