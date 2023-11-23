Hood-Schifino (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Hood-Schifino was initially tabbed probable with a right knee contusion, but he'll be available against the Mavericks. While he's yet to make his NBA debut, he'll have a decent chance at cracking the rotation with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Likely to suit up Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable to face Houston•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Trending in right direction•