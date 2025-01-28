Hood-Schifino (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hood-Schifino has appeared in just three games all season, with one coming at the G League level. He hasn't seen action for the Lakers since Dec. 1 and remains without a clear timeline to return from a left hamstring strain, but the second-year guard won't be part of the rotation whenever he's cleared to play.
