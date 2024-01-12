Los Angeles recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday.
Hood-Schifino continues to bounce back and forth between the G League and NBA clubs. He presumably practiced Friday, as he was assigned in the morning and returned to the parent club a few hours later. The rookie has garnered an inconsistent NBA role to start his career, but he may be utilized as an emergency depth option if Cam Reddish (knee) misses additional time.
