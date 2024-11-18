The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino (hamstring) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.

Hood-Schifino has dealt with groin and hamstring injuries this season, and he didn't play in South Bay's loss to the Stockton Kings on Sunday. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, though we can presume it'll be in the G League as he's made only a singular one-minute NBA appearance this season.