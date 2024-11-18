The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino (hamstring) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.
Hood-Schifino has dealt with groin and hamstring injuries this season, and he didn't play in South Bay's loss to the Stockton Kings on Sunday. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, though we can presume it'll be in the G League as he's made only a singular one-minute NBA appearance this season.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not playing vs. Spurs•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play vs. Memphis•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Returns from G League•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Returns from G League•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Team option declined•