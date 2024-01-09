Los Angeles recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
Hood-Schifino is back with Los Angeles and will provide some emergency depth. He's made eight appearances this season with an average of 8.6 minutes per contest.
