The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.

Hood-Schifino is back with the parent club after logging 32 minutes Monday in South Bay's 127-120 win over the Stockton Kings, finishing the contest with 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one block. The rookie first-round pick should be available Tuesday for the Lakers' matchup with the Clippers.