Hood-Schifino was selected by the Lakers with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In his one-and-done year at Indiana, Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Second-team All-Big Ten behind 13.5 points on 42/33/78 shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per game. He's a big point guard at 6-foot-6, 217 pounds, with lead point guard skills -- great vision, passing and handling. Long-range shooting is a weak point. The Lakers' offseason plans are murky and full of options, so it remains to be seen how featured Hood-Schifino will be out of the gate. Regardless of the organization's free-agency plans, he should at least see some reserve guard minutes.