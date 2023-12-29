Hood-Schifino (back) played the final 6:42 of Thursday's 133-112 win over the Hornets, finishing with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal.

Hood-Schifino had been available for the Lakers' previous two games after he recently missed time with back spasms, but he went unused in both contests, which were more competitive throughout. The rookie first-round pick got the opportunity to make his return to the court Thursday in the second half of the fourth quarter, when the Lakers had essentially already sewn up the win. Hood-Schifino looks to be a long ways from getting rotational minutes and could be headed to the G League in the near future to get extended playing time.