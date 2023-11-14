Hood-Schifino (knee) went through full-court drills during Tuesday's practice, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hood-Schifino is dealing with a right patella contusion suffered on Oct. 13. While he hasn't progressed to game simulation yet, no setbacks have been reported, and returning at some point in November is possible.
