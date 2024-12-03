Hood-Schifino (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Hood-Schifino is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left groin soreness. He's made only two NBA appearances this season, so his potential absence shouldn't impact the Lakers' rotation.
