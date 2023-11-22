Hood-Schifino (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.
Hood-Schifino continues to deal with a right patella contusion but will likely suit up for a third straight game. However, the rookie guard has yet to receive any playing time this season, even when available.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable to face Houston•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Trending in right direction•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Health progressing•