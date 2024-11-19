Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Hood-Schifino has yet to return to health after suffering both a groin and hamstring injury earlier in the year. He's back up with the NBA club for now but won't be available off the bench Tuesday.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Back to NBA•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not playing vs. Spurs•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play vs. Memphis•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Returns from G League•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Returns from G League•