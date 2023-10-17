Hood-Schifino remains questionable for Thursday's preseason finale against Detroit, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Hood-Schifino banged knees with an opponent during Friday's preseason game against Golden State. He's regarded as day-to-day but is a candidate to take the court for Thursday's preseason finale against the Suns if healthy.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Good to go for training camp•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Solid performance against Hornets•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Struggles again from deep•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Struggles with shot in pro debut•