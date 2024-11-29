Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Hood-Schifino was assigned to the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, but his absence from the injury report suggests he's trending closer to a return to the hardwood. Even if he's available, he's not likely to see heavy minutes off the bench and shouldn't play a significant role in fantasy.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not on injury report anymore•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Another absence coming•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Listed as out for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Back to NBA•