Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hood-Schifino is expected to make his return Saturday, but his presence won't move the needle too much from a fantasy perspective. He's made just one appearance off the bench in 2024-25 and seems to be out of head coach JJ Redick's rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Another absence coming•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Listed as out for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Back to NBA•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not playing vs. Spurs•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play vs. Memphis•