Hood-Schifino (groin) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
This will be the second straight game Hood-Schifino will miss due to this groin injury. However, his absence shouldn't affect the Lakers rotation, as the second-year guard has played just one minute all season. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Pelicans in the second half of a back-to-back set.
More News
