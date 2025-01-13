site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-jalen-hood-schifino-not-returning-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not returning Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Hood-Schifino hasn't played in a game since Dec. 1 due to a left hamstring strain. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read