Hood-Schifino (hamstring) will not play Sunday against Houston, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino will miss his 15th straight game and remains without a timetable for a return.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still out Friday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Another absence coming•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still out•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play against Detroit•