Hood-Schifino (knee) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Suns, according to Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell.
Hood-Schifino banged knees last Friday and remains day-to-day for the Lakers. His status for Opening Night on Oct. 24 against Denver remains in the air.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not fully cleared•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Good to go for training camp•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Solid performance against Hornets•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Struggles again from deep•