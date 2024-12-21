Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hood-Schifino is set to miss an eighth straight contest due to a strained left hamstring. However, the second-year forward has played 14 total minutes at the NBA level this season, so his absence shouldn't have any fantasy impact. His next chance to play will come against the Pistons on Monday.