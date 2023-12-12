Hood-Schifino won't play Tuesday against the Mavericks due to back spasms.
Hood-Schifino missed the start of the campaign due to a knee injury but made his regular-season NBA debut at the end of November. With Gabe Vincent (knee) still out, the rookie was handling a modest role at the end of the rotation, so his absence shouldn't have any impact on fantasy.
