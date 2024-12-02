Hood-Schifino is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota with left groin soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hood-Schifino's status is irrelevant in most fantasy leagues, as he's played a total of 14 minutes across two appearances this season. Plus, D'Angelo Russell (illness) is expected back Monday.
